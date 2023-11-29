Washoe County approves special use permit for Safe Embrace group home

Allowing more beds to the facility located in a Sparks Neighborhood
Washoe County commissioners vote 5-0 in favor of Safe Embrace on the controversial issue.
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite resistance from nearby homeowners, Washoe County has approved a special use permit allowing safe embrace to add more beds to its safe house.

The property being discussed is located on Ponderosa Drive in Sparks. The lot itself is significantly larger than the others around it, and it serves as a place to go for victims of domestic or sexual abuse.

“To put into words the impact that Safe embrace made on this community is impossible. Their advocates work with survivors on the worst days of their lives,” said Amanda Bullard, of the Nevada Coalition to end domestic and sexual violence.

No one was arguing the fact that Safe Embrace has benefited many locals in need, but those who live near the safe house were adamantly against the idea of allowing more people there.

KOLO 8 News Now at 5

“Approving the application would increase the amount of foot traffic and it is not safe,” said Nora Constantino, who has family nearby. “It is not suitable for this neighborhood.

Constantino was one of several public commenters who say they don’t want this facility in their neighborhood, and really don’t want the extra beds safe embrace has been fighting for.

Public comment lasted for more than an hour with multiple people speaking on both sides of the issue. But in the end, all five county commissioners voted in favor of Safe Embrace.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

