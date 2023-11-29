Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been arrested on an open murder charge in connection with the October shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

Aiden Palmer was arrested and also charged with burglary with the use of a deadly weapon and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 16, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the parking lot of 3125 South Virginia Street in regard to a shooting that had just occurred.

Nearby residents were providing medical aid to the teen when Reno Fire and REMSA arrived on scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, but ultimately died of his injuries.

