SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas returns to the Grand Sierra Resort for one night only

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas is a Reno holiday tradition, featuring international Irish dance champions and a cast of the finest dancers, singers, musicians and actors. This show takes you into the magical world of Irish traditions and customs as it searches for the true meaning of Christmas.

Shamrock Productions’ extraordinary production includes brilliant scenery, exceptional choreography, opulent costumes and an original holiday story that will delight the entire family and Irish dance enthusiasts alike.

Amanda Coulson, director and choreographer, stopped by Morning Break to remind the community to get their tickets for this enchanting holiday musical.

SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas will be performed at the Grand Sierra Resort Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.