RPD seeing increase in theft of cars left to warm up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is seeing an increase in the number of cars stolen while their owners wait for them to warm up.

They say the cars are stolen during the early morning hours and are warning people not to leave their cars unattended while warming up.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re going back inside to grab something or if you’re watching it warm up from a window, it only takes a matter of seconds for a person to steal your car,” said Commander Daniel Bond. “It may be cold and uncomfortable, but we strongly ask residents to stay with their cars to prevent these vehicle thefts.”

RPD says they expect the recent trend to continue if residents do not take precautions. They urge people to stay with their cars, report any suspicious activity, and consider installing a remote start system as an additional safeguard.

RPD also says that if you see a car being stolen, you should not interfere to prevent hidden dangers. Instead, residents should note the description of the suspect, which way the car traveled, and other important information.

