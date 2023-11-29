The Road Ahead With RTC: Stuff A Bus Food Drive

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:53 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is holding an annual event to help feed the hungry in our community. The Stuff A Bus Holiday Food Drive is happening Thursday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, located at 4835 Kietzke Lane. The six-hour event is an easy way for people to help families in need, this holiday season. The goal is to fill a bus with as much non-perishable food as possible. Once the event is done, the RTC will donate the items to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

“Every food donation helps,” Paul Nelson, RTC Government Affairs Officer said. “You can drive by and we’ll have staff available to help unload any food donations from your car. Our community is always so generous this time of year, and these donations will go to a really good cause, helping the hungry people in our neighborhoods.”

Food insecurity affects thousands of people in our community. The cost of living is rising and a lot of people are struggling to put food on the table including working families, children and seniors.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada recommends donating foods that are high in protein like peanut butter or canned meats. Any canned foods will work. People can also donate other nonperishable foods like oatmeal, rice, canned fruits and vegetables and packaged snack items. Baby formula and baby food are also in high-demand.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner

Latest News

The Road Ahead With RTC: Stuff A Bus Food Drive
The Road Ahead With RTC: Stuff A Bus Food Drive
Second Street Bridge to close through early December
RTC logo.
Intersection at El Rancho Drive and Oddie to close Tuesday for road work
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
NDOT to close lanes in Cold Springs for roadway improvements