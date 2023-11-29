The Road Ahead With RTC: Stuff A Bus Food Drive

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is holding an annual event to help feed the hungry in our community. The Stuff A Bus Holiday Food Drive is happening Thursday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, located at 4835 Kietzke Lane. The six-hour event is an easy way for people to help families in need, this holiday season. The goal is to fill a bus with as much non-perishable food as possible. Once the event is done, the RTC will donate the items to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

“Every food donation helps,” Paul Nelson, RTC Government Affairs Officer said. “You can drive by and we’ll have staff available to help unload any food donations from your car. Our community is always so generous this time of year, and these donations will go to a really good cause, helping the hungry people in our neighborhoods.”

Food insecurity affects thousands of people in our community. The cost of living is rising and a lot of people are struggling to put food on the table including working families, children and seniors.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada recommends donating foods that are high in protein like peanut butter or canned meats. Any canned foods will work. People can also donate other nonperishable foods like oatmeal, rice, canned fruits and vegetables and packaged snack items. Baby formula and baby food are also in high-demand.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.