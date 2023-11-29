Rest area near Wadsworth closes due to water leaks, other system issues

The Wadsworth Rest Area
The Wadsworth Rest Area(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The rest area on westbound I-80 near Wadsworth has been closed due to water leaks, water system issues, and a needed water heater replacement.

A spokesperson with the Nevada Department of Transportation says the rest area has been closed over recent weeks. NDOT says the water heater has since been repaired, and the equipment needed to repair the water leaks is expected to arrive soon.

A re-opening date has not been finalized.

The next closest rest area is located at the I-80/U.S. 95 junction east of Fernley.

