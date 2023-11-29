Reno girl with rare form of cancer now advocates for children’s cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno girl with a rare form of cancer is now using her platform to advocate for childhood cancer.

When Katie Histing was 17 years old, she noticed a pain in her tailbone. After being misdiagnosed for three months, and several surgeries later, a biopsy was done.

“My dad was diagnosed with colon cancer in the summer of 2018, he had just finished his treatment and two days later I was diagnosed,” recalls Histing.

The biopsy showed that Histing had a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma. Ewing’s sarcoma usually begins growing in a bone or soft tissue. It occurs primarily in children and young adults, often appearing during the teen years. Ewing’s sarcoma can spread to other parts of the body, such as the lungs, bone marrow, and other soft tissues. When compared with other cancers, bone tumors like Ewing’s sarcoma are rare. So rare, Histing is one of 200 people diagnosed each year. Despite her initial shock and roller coaster of emotions, Histing keeps a sense of humor.

“I’ve taken the spotlight,” Histing jokes.

Histing has actually beat her cancer twice but, it keeps coming back. The back and forth has given Histing, what she says, is a full time job just staying alive.

“I’ve had roughly 40 rounds of chemo, 105 doses of radiation, 14 surgeries, I just recently had a stem cell transplant, and 82 units of blood,” Histing said.

Knowing how the ups and downs and ins and outs of hospital life can feel isolating, she advocates for other children in the same fight. Histing says that people think childhood cancer is rare, but isn’t as rare as they think.

“Just focusing on the now is something my family and I do because sometimes thinking about tomorrow is a little too scary because you don’t know what’s happening then,” said Histing.

Katie has a love of national parks, her favorites being Yellowstone and Kenai Fjord. When she sees beauty in nature she has a unique way of capturing it.

“When I was in the hospital getting chemo, I was doing a lot of artwork, painting, and drawing. Since then, I’ve turned my art into a little business where I make stickers, mugs, magnets, and hats,” Histing said.

Katies Collective showcases her love for nature and also her passion for spreading awareness for childhood cancer. All the proceeds go towards her fight.

