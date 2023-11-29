Police asking for help finding missing Lovelock man

Neisho Martinez
Neisho Martinez(The Pershing County Law Enforcement Association)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Pershing County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Lovelock man.

Neisho Martinez was last seen with friends at the C-punch Casino on Nov. 24.

His last known description of clothing is unknown.

Martinez’s family and friends say that it is unlike him to be unreachable for long periods of time.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office at 775-273-2641.

