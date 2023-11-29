Open for Business: Outlaw CEO shares how their colognes are inspired by Nevada’s outdoors

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Russ and Danielle Vincent launched the Outlaw brand in 2013 with the goal to create great soaps and colognes for men that making products that make people happier, more productive and healthier. Their scents are inspired by smells of the Old West like leather, campfire, whiskey, clove, and fresh cut grass.

Danielle Vincent stopped by Morning Break to talk about the last 10-years as a business owner and how Outlaw has reached people around the country. Now is also the perfect time to shop local for the holidays and if you’ve got any men in your life, they might benefit from a new soap or cologne this Christmas.

Outlaw products are available in some local stores like the Reno Whole Foods, Home Means Nevada Co. in Reno and The Flag Store in Sparks. All of their products are also available online. You can follow Outlaw on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on new products and discounts.

