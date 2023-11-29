North Valleys High School hosts charity volleyball game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On November 30th at 6 p.m., North Valleys High School’s varsity volleyball team is set for a special match that goes beyond sports. In a unique collaboration, teachers and the varsity volleyball squad are rallying to support childhood cancer awareness.

The catalyst behind this initiative is KC Delarosa, the student body president and a varsity volleyball team member. For her, advocating for cancer awareness became a personal mission following her older brother’s leukemia diagnosis.

Reflecting on her brother’s journey, KC shares, “One to two years ago, my brother was diagnosed with leukemia, and it’s been a hard toll on my family. But he’s fighting through, and he is supposed to be in remission this upcoming June. I just wanted to support a foundation that has helped us so much.”

The event aims not only to raise awareness but also to contribute to the cause. Tickets, priced at five dollars each, will be available at the door. Proceeds will support the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, a 100% grassroots-funded organization offering critical assistance to children aged 0-25 facing cancer.

Tiffany Kress from NNCCF underscores the importance of community involvement, stating, “We have no federal or state funding. When we see kids like KC putting time and effort into events like this, it’s truly inspirational to see kids helping kids.”

Adding another layer of generosity, the William N. Pennington Foundation will match any donations made, including ticket sales, until February 9th. Those eager to contribute can make charitable donations at nnccf.org, amplifying the impact of this community-driven initiative.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.