New Washoe County partnership provides help for foster teens

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new partnership between the Washoe County Human Service Agency and nonprofit Youth Villages will aim to provide a bridge for foster teens into adulthood.

Specifically, it would aid those in foster care between the ages of 17 and 21.

The program is called LifeSet, and provides one-on-one assistance for foster youth working to gain employment, education and housing. The program began when Washoe County applied for and received a three-year grant of $1.2 million in startup funding from Youth Villages.

A specialist will meet with these foster kids at a location of the child’s choosing weekly to help them set and achieve goals around housing, transportation, education, employment, health and relationships.

“We’re so pleased to be partnering with the Washoe County Human Services Agency to add LifeSet to the array of services the county offers young people, who reach adulthood in foster care,” said Patrick Lawler, chief executive officer of Youth Villages. “We’ve been so impressed with the county’s vision and commitment to ensuring that each young person, who experiences foster care, gets the support they need to reach their potential as adults.”

