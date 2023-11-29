New tax rules for businesses using payment processors like Venmo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in 2021 most of us received a third stimulus check of $1400 dollars. President Biden signed the bill passed by congress. But what may not be well known, just like with most legislation, there was more.

“The IRS and Congress were trying to get a much better handle on payments that are going through the economy,” says Bruce MacKinnon, Jackson Hewitt Office Leader. “Outside traditional W2s and 1099 kind of payments.”

Specifically the IRS wanted to change the monetary threshold payment processors like Venmo and others who report such transactions.

Previously businesses who received $20,000 dollars or more in payments through the processor or more than 200 individual payments, received a 1099 K form from the processor.

Beginning in 2024, that payment schedule will be lowered to $5,000 dollars reported to the IRS.

“And that allows them to know the total transactions that are moving through the economy,” says MacKinnon. “But it also allows the independent businessperson to reconcile their books. Small businesses don’t have an accountant on staff or that kind of thing. And in many cases, it’s difficult to track the small transactions and it helps them do that when it comes time to file taxes.”

MacKinnon says the taxpayer’s obligation to report is not changing under these new guidelines.

In business for yourself and receive $5.00 dollars for a good or service? You must report it.

The IRS though has changed its mind twice now as to when the new payment processor thresholds will commence.

They will be implemented during the 2025 tax season when 2024 taxes are filed.

For business owners he suggests getting hard copies of those payment processor transactions for next year’s taxes, so those payments and the payment processor’s numbers match up.

