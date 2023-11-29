Nevada State Railroad Museum brings back Santa Trains throughout December

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City is hosting train rides with Santa during the first three weekends in December.

Adam Michalski, curator of history at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, stopped by Morning Break to invite families throughout Northern Nevada to hop on board this year’s holiday trains.

The Santa Train has eleven rides a day, running every 30 minutes, on Saturdays and Sundays. The schedule runs from Dec. 2-17 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event includes treats, warm refreshments, raffle prizes all centered around a ride on historic equipment from the Virginia & Truckee Railroad.

Tickets are $5 per person and available on a first come, first served on the date of the event, or by purchasing in advance at the ticket office on Saturdays and Sundays. “Boarding Time” is fifteen minutes before “Departure Time.”

For more information on dates and times, click here.

