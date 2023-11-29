Nevada Cancer Coalition stresses the importance of early screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Partners across Nevada have been working to increase lung cancer screening for Nevadans, and increasing screening is the only way we will reduce the number of deaths from lung cancer. It’s the silver state’s leading cancer killer among men and women, but only about 7% of those who should get screened actually .

The Nevada Cancer Coalition (NCC) has a giant inflatable lung called “Larry” which helps explains the importance of lung cancer screening.

Cari Herington, NCC’s executive director, and Lily Helzer, prevention and early detection programs manager at NCC, stopped by Morning Break to introduce viewers to ‘Larry the Lungs’ and share what they can do to protect their lungs and get treatment quickly should cancer be found.

You can get more information to help you quit smoking on the Nevada Tobacco Quitline website or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW. You can also follow the Nevada Cancer Coalition on Facebook and Instagram.

