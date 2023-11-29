Nevada Cancer Coalition stresses the importance of early screening during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Partners across Nevada have been working to increase lung cancer screening for Nevadans, and increasing screening is the only way we will reduce the number of deaths from lung cancer. It’s the silver state’s leading cancer killer among men and women, but only about 7% of those who should get screened actually .

The Nevada Cancer Coalition (NCC) has a giant inflatable lung called “Larry” which helps explains the importance of lung cancer screening.

Cari Herington, NCC’s executive director, and Lily Helzer, prevention and early detection programs manager at NCC, stopped by Morning Break to introduce viewers to ‘Larry the Lungs’ and share what they can do to protect their lungs and get treatment quickly should cancer be found.

You can get more information to help you quit smoking on the Nevada Tobacco Quitline website or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW. You can also follow the Nevada Cancer Coalition on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner

Latest News

Neisho Martinez
Police asking for help finding missing Lovelock man
There are now about 100 moose that live in Nevada.
NDOW Tracking Nevada's Moose Population
Rodney Smith
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
New Washoe County partnership provides help for foster teens
Danielle Vincent, CEO of Outlaw
Open for Business: Outlaw CEO shares how their colognes are inspired by Nevada’s outdoors