GRAPHIC: Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher

Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay...
Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay County.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Kansas authorities say they are on the lookout for a poacher.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, a headless buck was found poached over Thanksgiving weekend.

Game wardens with the wildlife department said they found the deceased animal on Nov. 25 in Clay County after being called to the area for reports of a poached deer.

Officials said the large-bodied headless buck appeared to have been shot with a rifle.

They believe the shooting happened between 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The department said poachers “should be dealt with as criminals” and they “kill with no regard for the wildlife or anyone but themselves.”

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact Game Warden Silhan at 785-452-0478.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner

Latest News

Tahoe Fund raising money for Achieve Tahoe.
Tahoe Fund Matching Donation to Achieve Tahoe
A Reno girl with a rare form of cancer is now using her platform to advocate for childhood...
Reno girl with rare form of cancer now advocates for children’s cancer
Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off