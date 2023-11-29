Cortez Masto joins on to legislation to address mail theft, attacks on letter carriers

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is joining legislation aimed at addressing an uptick in attacks on mail carriers as well as mail thefts.

She joined Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) in introducing the Postal Police Reform Act. The bill would clarify provisions in federal law to ensure that Postal Police Officers may be assigned to duty outside Postal Service property for the purpose of protecting the mail, customers, and Postal Service employees.

The clarification would allow the Postal Service to assign postal police officers to protect letter carriers against robberies and provides the USPS with the flexibility to use the postal police without additional cost on the Postal Service.

According to data cited by Cortez Masto, assaults on postal employees delivering mail has increased by 231% over the last three years. The so-called arrow keys these carriers carry can sell for thousands of dollars on the clandestine market due to the access they can provide to mailboxes, giving prospective robbers access to things like Social Security checks, prescriptions, and other valuable items.

Reno has already seen crimes like this, as the master key to the 89523 area was stolen.

“The increase in mail theft and violence against letter carriers in Nevada is unacceptable, and it’s vital that Postal Police Officers have the authority to protect employees all along their routes,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This legislation will eliminate Postmaster General DeJoy’s dangerous rule limiting Postal Police Officers’ jurisdiction and make sure postal workers can continue to safely deliver the prescriptions, checks, and other necessities Nevadans rely on.”

