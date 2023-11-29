Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

They say that Rodney Smith was reported missing to their office on Nov. 17.

Smith’s family reported him missing and are concerned about his safety.

He was last seen around the 2000 block of West College Parkway in Carson City.

The CCSO did not provide any description of Smith.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.