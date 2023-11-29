Bringing dance to the community: The Ballroom of Reno Winter Gala

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ballroom of Reno is hosting their Annual Winter Gala Dec. 2 to raise money in order to keep their programs running through the winter season.

This non-profit has been bringing low-cost dance lessons and experiences to the community for a decade, and studies have found that dance is important for our physical and mental wellbeing.

According to Harvard University, dancing improves balance, problem solving and is linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular death.

Dance also improves cognitive skills and decision making, while lowering stress and increasing serotonin production in our brains.

But that doesn’t mean learning to dance is easy:

“As you’re dancing it helps create new pathways on your brain because you’re learning something new. It’s a struggle in the beginning on purpose. It’s not supposed to be easy,” says Professional Dancer and Managing Dance Director Jeffery Munson.

Even though it is a learning curve, Munson says that seeing his students learn and grow in their dancing is one of the reasons he keeps teaching year after year:

“I found the most important, is the people and their personalities. Very shy people have become extremely outgoing because of dancing and it’s a wonder, and you have a dance family.”

The Winter Gala will have many activities including a cocktail hour, silent auction, and dance performances.

Tickets are $20. Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and the performances by dance teachers and students begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Ballroom of Reno is located at 2540 Sutro Street STE 4, Reno, Nevada, 89512.

