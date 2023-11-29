Alpine County Airport closed for aerial seeding operation in area affected by Tamarack Fire

A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from...
A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKLEEVILLE, California (KOLO) - Alpine County will close the Alpine County Airport through tomorrow, Nov. 30 for an aerial seeding operation in the areas affected by the Tamarack Fire.

The seeding operation will be on private lands within the Tamarack Fire Restoration Area and Burn Scar, and will begin today, Nov. 29.

The operation will be run out of the airport.

Low flying aircraft may pass overhead of neighboring residences during the operation.

The seeding will take place during normal daylight hours, from generally 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office...
Cortez Masto joins on to legislation to address mail theft, attacks on letter carriers
Reno girl with rare form of cancer now advocates for children’s cancer
Reno girl with rare form of cancer now advocates for children’s cancer
Happening Thursday at 6 at NVHS
North Valleys High School hosts charity volleyball game
Tahoe Fund raising money for Achieve Tahoe.
Tahoe Fund Matching Donation to Achieve Tahoe