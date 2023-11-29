Alpine County Airport closed for aerial seeding operation in area affected by Tamarack Fire

MARKLEEVILLE, California (KOLO) - Alpine County will close the Alpine County Airport through tomorrow, Nov. 30 for an aerial seeding operation in the areas affected by the Tamarack Fire.

The seeding operation will be on private lands within the Tamarack Fire Restoration Area and Burn Scar, and will begin today, Nov. 29.

The operation will be run out of the airport.

Low flying aircraft may pass overhead of neighboring residences during the operation.

The seeding will take place during normal daylight hours, from generally 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.