Wild Horse Children’s Theater in Carson City presents “Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Weber’s classic musical

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come one, come all, to the Jellicle Ball! Wild Horse Children’s Theater is bringing on of Broadways hardest shows to life. Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Cats” has been adapted for the children’s stage and will be performed Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3, 8-10 in Carson City.

Carol Scott, executive director of Wild Horse Productions, and two casts members, Laura Bennett (Demeter) and Julia Nolan (Bombarlurina), stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to their production of “Cats.”

Watch Laura Bennett and Julia Nolan perform part of “Macavity: The Mystery Cat” on Morning Break

To purchase tickets for “Cats,” click here. You can also follow Wild Horse Children’s Theater on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner

Latest News

You have the chance to double your donation if you give to Soulful Seeds anytime through the...
Giving Tuesday with Soulful Seeds
Open for Business: Pristine Cleaning Solutions
Open for Business: Pristine Cleaning Solutions helps women, single moms provide for their families
KOLO Cooks: Cinnamon Whiskey French Toast
KOLO Cooks: Chefs Jonathan Chapin and Daryl Butterfield whip up some cinnamon whiskey french toast
Nevada shot 61% from the field and 54% from three in its win over Portland State
Montana visits Nevada following Lucas’ 30-point game