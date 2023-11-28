Wild Horse Children’s Theater in Carson City presents “Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Weber’s classic musical

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come one, come all, to the Jellicle Ball! Wild Horse Children’s Theater is bringing on of Broadways hardest shows to life. Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Cats” has been adapted for the children’s stage and will be performed Friday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3, 8-10 in Carson City.

Carol Scott, executive director of Wild Horse Productions, and two casts members, Laura Bennett (Demeter) and Julia Nolan (Bombarlurina), stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to their production of “Cats.”

Watch Laura Bennett and Julia Nolan perform part of “Macavity: The Mystery Cat” on Morning Break

To purchase tickets for “Cats,” click here. You can also follow Wild Horse Children’s Theater on Facebook and Instagram.

