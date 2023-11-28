Tips for charitable giving ahead of Giving Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people to give to others. It was established in 2012 and strategically placed after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Although it always falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving local non-profits are ready to create change. “Why not have a day to give to nonprofits and charitable organizations around that same time,” Lauren Renda CAP®, a Philanthropic Advisor for the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.

“Our ultimate goal is to promote philanthropy. So, we just want people to give to any organization that they care about in the community,” said Renda. There is an uptick in charitable giving during the holidays. “People are feeling more charitable, maybe they have been aware of a rise in community needs that they are seeing.”

The Community Foundation assets consist of invested donor-advised funds, scholarships, designated and legacy funds, and the Northern Nevada Endowment. Launched in 2016, the Northern Nevada Endowment is an unending permanent charitable resource for Nevada. Gifts of all sizes are pooled and invested to address widespread community challenges and emergency relief for generations to come. “We see hunger, mental health, and education as big issues. Those really affect everyone. So, when those nonprofits are able to do what they do best, they are the experts in these fields. They are able to better provide those resources to our neighbors in need,” added Renda.

“Utilize some of the free public resources that are available. So, those would be websites like Guide Star, Charity Navigator. Also using your local community foundation. Those are all really great ways to look up the non-profit that you are interested in supporting.”

