Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect in a Sacramento shooting has been arrested in Reno.

The Sacramento Police Department says 32-year-old Diamond Moore of Sacramento was arrested on murder charges in Reno on Nov. 27 with the help of the Reno Police Department.

The case began on Nov. 8 around 11:21 p.m. when officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue for reports of gunshots.

Fire personnel arrived shortly after and began life-saving measures. The victims were taken to an area hospital where one man was pronounced deceased. The second man is still in the hospital receiving treatment, and no update on his condition was provided.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.