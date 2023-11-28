Supporting sports organizations this Giving Tuesday

By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Giving Tuesday is a day set to inspire generosity across the world. While there are a multitude of local organizations to consider donating to, sports organizations share the impact of a charitable donation is the experience.

Skiing is Believing Foundation is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to break down barriers to sports for youth and adults. Donations fund scholarships and equipment, making someone’s passion for sports a reality.

Board Member of the Skiing is Believing, Ashley Armstrong shared,

" Although our name is Skiing is Believing, we offer over 40 sports, accepting kids and adults of all backgrounds, enriching every child’s experience, especially at a young age.”

Another organization that prioritizes inclusivity is First Tee, Northern Nevada. First Tee introduces kids and teens to golf while instilling essential life skills. Donations to this organization support instruction, golf course access, and equipment. In northern Nevada, this impacts over 11,000 young people each year.

First Tee Nothern Nevada also accepts equipment donations that are in good condition or are less than ten years old.

The Nevada Men’s Basketball Team contributes to serving the community through a special partnership that fans can be a part of.

Swish for a Wish, a Make-A-Wish initiative allows fans to pledge a donation for every free throw made during the 2023-24 season. Coach Steve Alfred expressed that a big part of the program is making sure the players are giving back to the community that supports them, he said,

“It’s Giving Tuesday; we hope that could be a Giving Daily. Last year, we raised a lot of money, and this year, we’re trying to make as much as we can for Make-A-Wish.”

To support any of these efforts click the links below.

Skiing is Believing

First Tee Northern Nevada

Swish for a Wish

