Second Street Bridge to close through early December

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be closing the Second Street Bridge through early December for surface maintenance.

The bridge will be closed until Dec. 6.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured south along Lake Street to Mill Street, and east along Mill Street to South Wells Avenue.

A single lane closure is expected from Dec. 7 through Dec. 15, with eastbound traffic allowed through the Second Street Bridge.

