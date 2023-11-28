Open for Business: Pristine Cleaning Solutions helps women, single moms provide for their families

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pristine Cleaning Solutions was created by Brittany Gamboa. She was a single mom who, at times, struggled to afford groceries and items for her daughter. When she started Pristine Cleaning Solutions, her goal was to create a community where she could help women in a similar situation and give them a career path that allows them flexibility and personal growth. As a way to give back to the community, she also started the initiative, Change Starts Here, donating spare change to local non-profits, along with partnerships and volunteering to encourage her clients and team to give back.

Gamboa stopped by Morning Break to talk more about the mission behind her business and how they’re currently hiring people in need of flexible hours that work with their home or school schedules.

Click here to learn more about becoming a Pristine Cleaning Solutions client or employee. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

