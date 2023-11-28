Nevada Rite Aids now offering hormonal contraceptives

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rite Aid stores in the state of Nevada will now be offering hormonal contraceptives.

The Silver State is one of four other states that will now offer the contraceptives to those over the age of 18.

California, Maryland, New Hampshire, and Oregon are the others.

Customers can obtain the hormonal contraceptives by scheduling a consultation online or by walking into a local Rite Aid and speaking with a pharmacist.

