Montana visits Nevada following Lucas’ 30-point game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Montana Grizzlies (2-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Montana Grizzlies after Jarod Lucas scored 30 points in Nevada’s 108-83 victory against the Portland Pilots.

Nevada finished 22-11 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies are 0-2 in road games. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Money Williams averaging 6.0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.