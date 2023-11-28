Montana visits Nevada following Lucas’ 30-point game

Nevada shot 61% from the field and 54% from three in its win over Portland State
Nevada shot 61% from the field and 54% from three in its win over Portland State
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Montana Grizzlies (2-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Montana Grizzlies after Jarod Lucas scored 30 points in Nevada’s 108-83 victory against the Portland Pilots.

Nevada finished 22-11 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies are 0-2 in road games. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Money Williams averaging 6.0.

