KOLO Cooks: Chefs Jonathan Chapin and Daryl Butterfield whip up some cinnamon whiskey french toast

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the season of cozy comfort foods for all meals, including breakfast and Chef Jonathan Chapin invited Chef Daryl Butterfield on KOLO Cooks to help him make cinnamon whiskey french toast with all the fixings.

Ingredients:

  • Eggs
  • Heavy cream
  • Cinnamon apple whiskey (Verdi Local)
  • Thyme (chopped)
  • Syrup
  • Butter
  • Texas toast
  • Apple (sliced)
  • White wine (Nevada Sunset)
  • Cinnamon sugar
  • Vanilla

Directions:

  • Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, whiskey and vanilla.
  • Dip bread in batter, lightly put in a hot pan and cook until golden brown on each side.
  • Warm up in a pot, the syrup, butter and thyme.
  • In hot pan, cook apples in wine and butter with cinnamon sugar until tender.
  • Lay French toast on a plate, add syrup apples.
  • Serve.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner

Latest News

Second Street Bridge to close through early December
Wild Horse Children's Theater presents "CATS"
Wild Horse Children’s Theater in Carson City presents “Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Weber’s classic musical
You have the chance to double your donation if you give to Soulful Seeds anytime through the...
Giving Tuesday with Soulful Seeds
Open for Business: Pristine Cleaning Solutions
Open for Business: Pristine Cleaning Solutions helps women, single moms provide for their families