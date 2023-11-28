KOLO Cooks: Chefs Jonathan Chapin and Daryl Butterfield whip up some cinnamon whiskey french toast

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the season of cozy comfort foods for all meals, including breakfast and Chef Jonathan Chapin invited Chef Daryl Butterfield on KOLO Cooks to help him make cinnamon whiskey french toast with all the fixings.

Ingredients:

Eggs

Heavy cream

Cinnamon apple whiskey ( Verdi Local

Thyme (chopped)

Syrup

Butter

Texas toast

Apple (sliced)

White wine ( Nevada Sunset

Cinnamon sugar

Vanilla

Directions:

Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, whiskey and vanilla.

Dip bread in batter, lightly put in a hot pan and cook until golden brown on each side.

Warm up in a pot, the syrup, butter and thyme.

In hot pan, cook apples in wine and butter with cinnamon sugar until tender.

Lay French toast on a plate, add syrup apples.

Serve.

