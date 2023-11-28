Free ash cans in exchange for food donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is kicking off an exchange program meant to help you properly dispose of hot ashes. The community has seen fires start because of improperly disposed ashes. Most notably was the Washoe drive fire back in 2012.

So Wednesday, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is giving out fire-safe containers at no charge to people in Washoe County, but in order to get the free can, you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

There are only 200 of these cans available and they’ll be given out at the district’s administrative office on Barron Way starting Wednesday through Friday. You can go pick one up any time from between 8:30 in the morning until 12 in the afternoon.

Ash cans will be given out on a first come first serve basis and one per household.

