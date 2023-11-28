Bruno Mars set to open jazz bar on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Music superstar Bruno Mars is set to open a jazz bar on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

According to a news release, the venue, dubbed The Pinky Ring, will open at the Bellagio in early 2024.

MGM Resorts describes The Pinky Ring as “a one-of-a-kind cocktail lounge and jazz bar in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.”

“I’ve been performing in Vegas for years, and I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that,” Bruno Mars said in the release.

Bruno Mars to open The Pinky Ring at Bellagio Resort & Casino (Hand-out | MGM Resorts International)

The Pinky Ring will be located centrally on the Bellagio’s casino floor in the spot that was previously home to the Lily Bar & Lounge space.

“There’s nobody in the world as fabulous as Bruno Mars. It’s been a fun experience to let him take the reins to reimagine this space. From the carpet to the ceiling, this is all him. As we celebrate Bellagio’s 25th anniversary this year and look toward the future, collaborating with one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars to reimagine what a night out in Las Vegas should be represents an incredible moment in this resort’s story,” said Ari Kastrati, MGM Resorts International’s Chief Hospitality Officer.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.