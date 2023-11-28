Boy dies after falling from apartment building, police say

The boy's body was found in a Kansas City alley Monday after police said he fell out of an apartment building.
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police are investigating after a boy is believed to have died after falling from a Missouri apartment building Monday morning.

The investigation began on Monday and carried into Tuesday as officials worked to determine how the boy, who is reported as being under 12 years old, died after his body was found in an alley in downtown Kansas City.

That section of the downtown area was closed off as the investigation was carried out.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed the boy fell from the apartment building, but further information about the child will not be released until his identity is confirmed and his family is notified.

KCTV reports no one has been taken into custody during the investigation and police did not have reason to believe there was a risk to the public.

The boy’s death has not been ruled a homicide. It remains a death investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.
Officers find 1,000+ pieces of mail stashed in car trunk after chase
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
FILE - Rep. George Santos, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in...
Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House