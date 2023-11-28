Berkeley man sentenced to 10 years for planning sex with a minor in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Berkeley, California man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for planning to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in Carson City.

41-year-old Dustin Michael Joseph pleaded guilty in August of this year to one count of attempted coercion and enticement. After he is released, Joseph must register as a sex offender.

Evidence presented in court showed Joseph used social media to message what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He asked her if she would be interested in filming content for a paid subscription service featuring content involving sexually related activities.

Between March 14, 2021, and June 24, 2021, Joseph told the girl that he would pay her a couple hundred dollars per video, and that he was going to train her to be a “working girl” for various events in Reno. He also told her she would make money that she would have to split with him.

On June 24, 2021, Joseph traveled from Berkeley to Reno and paid for a hotel room in Carson City so he and the girl could film a pornographic video and have sex.

