27-year-old killed in Nye County officer involved shooting

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A 27-year-old man was killed in an officer involved shooting on Thanksgiving Day, officials with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office say.

Police say that on Nov. 23, at around 4:30 p.m., the NCSO received a call about a strong-armed robbery that had occurred at a Dotty’s Casino. Minutes later, the deputy arrived and made contact with the caller and the suspect, identified as Joshua Reese of Pahrump, who was rummaging through the victim’s car.

The deputy ordered Reese to show his hands and stop what he was doing. Reese then immediately ran towards the rear of Dotty’s before the deputy pursued on foot, chasing Reese into the desert area outside the parking lot.

The deputy found Reese sitting in a sand dune and ordered him to lie face down, which he refused. He then tried to arrest Reese before a fight ensued. Reese then pulled the deputy’s gun from its holster during the fight.

The deputy then pushed the barrel of the gun into the sand and over the head of Reese. Reese gained control of the gun and pushes it towards the deputy’s face before the deputy removed the magazine, leaving only one chambered round.

The deputy then regained control of the gun and reloaded the magazine before Reese continued to fight the deputy for it.

In the midst of the fighting, the deputy fired one round, striking Reese in the upper left chest area. Reese was taken to Desert View Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputy was also hospitalized for minor injuries and observation. The case will now be presented to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office for review. The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.