19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years for shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex in 2021.

Isaiah Smith, also known as Isaiah Gathers, previously plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder. On September 6, 2021, detectives with the Reno Police Department were called to Talus Way for reports of shots fired.

Detectives learned that the shooting had occurred because the victim had made an inappropriate comment to Smith’s 14-year-old sister. Witnesses told police that Smith and his mother were at a neighborhood barbecue where Smith was heard saying he would protect his sisters and be willing to go to jail for life.

Upon leaving, Smith and his mother told witnesses that after tonight, they likely would not see him for a while. They then went to Talus Way where Smith could be seen on Ring camera approaching the victim’s apartment. He removed the screen from the victim’s bedroom window and attempted to open the window.

The victim attempted to flee out the front door, where he was met by Smith and shot and killed in the breezeway of his apartment. After Smith shot his victim, he then returned to the barbecue and tried to burn his clothes in the smoker before the homeowner doused the flames and called police.

Smith then turned himself in to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office the next day.

