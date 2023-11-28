19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years for shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex in 2021.

Isaiah Smith, also known as Isaiah Gathers, previously plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder. On September 6, 2021, detectives with the Reno Police Department were called to Talus Way for reports of shots fired.

Detectives learned that the shooting had occurred because the victim had made an inappropriate comment to Smith’s 14-year-old sister. Witnesses told police that Smith and his mother were at a neighborhood barbecue where Smith was heard saying he would protect his sisters and be willing to go to jail for life.

Upon leaving, Smith and his mother told witnesses that after tonight, they likely would not see him for a while. They then went to Talus Way where Smith could be seen on Ring camera approaching the victim’s apartment. He removed the screen from the victim’s bedroom window and attempted to open the window.

The victim attempted to flee out the front door, where he was met by Smith and shot and killed in the breezeway of his apartment. After Smith shot his victim, he then returned to the barbecue and tried to burn his clothes in the smoker before the homeowner doused the flames and called police.

Smith then turned himself in to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office the next day.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner

Latest News

Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
27-year-old killed in Nye County officer involved shooting
A file image of a Rite Aid
Nevada Rite Aids now offering hormonal contraceptives
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Washoe County has become the second county in the nation to reach a milestone in solving...
Washoe County reaches milestone in combatting homelessness using data