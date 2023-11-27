Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

