Wild horse hit and killed on Toll Rd. as problem persists in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a long-time issue with no clear solution.

“It’s split. Some people love wild horses and some of them hate them,” explained Kent Thomas, who has been driving Toll Rd. to get home for the past 24 years.

It was on that street near the corner of Big Smokey Dr. where a wild horse was hit by a car and killed on Monday.

“2 horses in two days were killed on Toll Road,” Thomas stated.

Toll Road is just one of many streets in the area where you’ll really want to be on the lookout for wild horses. It’s been a long-time issue on State Route 341, and in more recent years on Veterans Parkway. There, you will notice that speed limits have been reduced to 35 MPH at night in the hopes of preventing horse-related crashes.

It is something that the State of Nevada has continued to make efforts to address. NDOT has made a point to remind drivers that many of these crashes are not due to colliding with animals but are the result of driving into another car in the opposite lane while trying to avoid them.

One of the most impactful things being done to help with this problem could be the $500,000 being given to the City of Reno to install fences in this area.

Thomas says the best solution to horses being killed by cars - is the simplest one.

“Be observant. Slow down,” he said.

