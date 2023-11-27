Structure fire in Winnemucca results in no injuries

The fire broke out in Winnemucca late Friday night
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday night structure fire in Winnemucca resulted in no injuries.

The Winnemucca Rural Fire District says the fire broke out in the West Winnemucca Blvd. area late Friday night.

Fire crews battled the blaze throughout the night and again during the day on Saturday.

The building was unoccupied, and the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

