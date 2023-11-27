The Porch Movement hopes to heal the ‘loneliness epidemic’ in Carson City, Carson Valley

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local non-profit, The Porch Movement, is on a mission to address the ‘loneliness epidemic’ by building community in Carson City, Carson Valley and the surrounding region. For the past 11 months, the organization has been creating ‘porch-like environments’ in neighborhoods, public spaces like coffee shops and parks, all with the intention of bringing people together. In the last seven months, they’ve seen 700+ people come out and connect in one or more of these settings.

Tammy Claughton and Danielle Morelli stopped by Morning Break Monday to share the success of their organization and invite more members of the community to create their own “porches” to help heal loneliness in the area. They are trying to meet the community and get the word out so more people can step out of disconnection and isolation to find the connections we all need to thrive.

They are also hosting their first fundraiser, Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. It’s a bowl-a-thon and silent auction at Home Grown Bowl in Carson City. For more information, click here.

The Porch Movement is online and on Facebook and Instagram.

