Nevada Kids Foundation launch 3rd annual Making Spirits Brighter holiday donation drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the season of giving and the Nevada Kids Foundation is hoping to give ‘Christmas Care Packages’ to more than 1000 kids across the region a Christmas to remember.

Founder and president, Tyler Cornu, and executive director, Kallie Todaro, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this year’s 3rd annual Making Spirits Brighter holiday donation drive.

Now through Friday, Dec. 15, the Nevada Kids Foundation will be collecting items for kids ages 0-18. Some of those items needed include: Diapers, formula, baby wipes, warm clothing, shoes, socks, Bed-In-A-Bag, pillows, full and twin bed sheets, toys, games, books, art and school supplies, toiletries, transportation passes, gift cards and monetary donations. For a full list of bin locations and Angel Tree locations, click here. You can also give financially online.

Another way Nevada Kids Foundation is raising funds is by hosting its 2nd annual Holiday Sip & Shop Sunday, Dec. 3 from 12-3 p.m. at Engine 8 Urban Winery. Folks can come together and enjoy some holiday cheer, support a great cause, shop local vendors and make a positive difference in the lives of those in our community who need it most. They are excited to have some amazing local vendors at this year’s market as well as some fantastic raffle prizes up for grabs. Raffle tickets can be purchased ahead of time and you do not need to be present to win.

