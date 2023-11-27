Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains peripheral neuropathy symptoms and treatment

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. explains peripheral neuropathy happens when the brain and spinal cord nerves are damaged, causing weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. Gates goes into detail about the differences between this and lumbar stenosis; the common causes of peripheral neuropathy; and how B12 and other treatments can help.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

