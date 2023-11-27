Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains peripheral neuropathy symptoms and treatment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. explains peripheral neuropathy happens when the brain and spinal cord nerves are damaged, causing weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. Gates goes into detail about the differences between this and lumbar stenosis; the common causes of peripheral neuropathy; and how B12 and other treatments can help.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

