RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday will be mostly sunny with a high around 45, lows tonight could reach 17 degrees.

Rain chances are 20% for Wednesday between 11am and 2 pm, and 20% again on Thursday.

Friday a higher chance of rain and snow, and then Saturday a short break, slight rain and snow chances. Snow and rain again on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.