Intersection at El Rancho Drive and Oddie to close Tuesday for road work

The closure will remain in effect until Wednesday
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be closing the intersection at El Rancho Drive and Oddie Boulevard tomorrow for road work.

Crews will be installing traffic signals as part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project.

Drivers are advised to take detours via Silverada Boulevard or Sullivan Lane for northbound and southbound traffic. West or eastbound traffic are advised to take detours through either Greenbrae Drive or East 9th Street/G Street.

The closure will remain in effect until Wednesday.

The Oddie Wells Project is a $51 million project to improve lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities. It is funded by local fuel tax revenue.

Construction is planned to take place in four stages. Tuesday’s project represents the third stage.

The total project is estimated to be complete by the fall of 2024.

