Wyoming drops Wolf Pack 42-6

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Wyoming beat Nevada 42-6 on Saturday night.

Peasley’s 43-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and his 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:56 remaining. Peasley also threw a TD pass to Will Pelissier and Ayir Asante.

Peasley completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and added 96 yards on the ground on nine carries. Harrison Waylee ran for 71 yards and a score for Wyoming (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), which ended its regular season winning three of its last four games. Wyett Ekeler also had a pick-6 for the Cowboys.

Brandon Talton kicked field goals from 40 and 47 yards for Nevada (2-10, 2-6). Shane Illingworth had 175 yards passing and an interception.

Wolf Pack postgame notes:

• Nevada fell, 42-6, to Wyoming Saturday ... The Wolf Pack finished the 2023 season 2-10 overall and 2-6 in Mountain West play.

• Kicker Brandon Talton became Nevada’s all-time leading scorer with his 40-yard field goal in the first quarter ... Talton passed Marty Zendejas’ mark of 385 points.

Talton, with two field goals (40, 47) in the game, ends his career with 390 points.

• Jamaal Bell became Nevada’s all-time leader in kickoff-return yardage, passing Mike Ball’s mark of 1,695 ... Ball returned two kicks for 35 yards, bringing his career total to 1,712 yards.

• Quarterback Shane Illingworth saw his first action of the season, completing 15-of-27 passes for 175 yards and an interception ... Illingworth came on in the first quater, after Brendon Lewis departed with an ankle injury.

• Freshman wide receiver Nate Burleson II made the first catches of his career, finishing with two for 18 yards.

• Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kola Babalola made the first catch of his career, going for four yards.

• Nine different Wolf Pack receivers made a reception, with Spencer Curtis leading with five for 70 yards.

• Nevada had a season-low 18 rushing yards Saturday.

• Nevada had two turnovers in the contest (one INT, one fumble lost), both of which Wyoming converted to a touchdown.

• Safety Emany Johnson made a career-high 13 tackles (10 solo) to lead the Wolf Pack.

• Linebacker Drue Watts made a sack among his six tackles on the night.

