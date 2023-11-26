Santa kicks off the holiday season in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Santa and Mrs. Claus braved the stage to bring a holiday tree lighting lightshow to families around Reno at the Rancharrah Village.

Reed High School Intermezzo Choir sang carols and showcased their musical talent while folks enjoyed hot cocoa and a cup of warm apple cider.

Kyle Rea, Tolles Development Partner, says that it is rewarding to see the tree lighting gathering together more and more people each year.

