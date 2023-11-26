Reno police warn shoppers of potential scams on Cyber Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As shoppers prepare for Cyber Monday, the Reno Police Department’s Financial & Computer Crimes Division offers these tips:

Research Retailers: Stick to reputable online retailers with a history of secure transactions. Check reviews and ensure the site is legitimate before making a purchase.

Beware of Too-Good-To-Be-True Deals: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers often lure shoppers with unbelievable discounts to trick them into providing personal information.

Use a Secure Payment Method: Opt for credit cards or secure payment platforms. They offer better consumer protection and can help resolve disputes if any issues arise with your purchase.

Check Website Security: Ensure the website has a secure connection (https://) before entering any personal or payment information. Look for the padlock icon in the address bar.

Keep Confirmation Emails: Save order confirmations and receipts. They serve as proof of purchase and can be helpful in resolving issues with the retailer or your financial institution.

“The big thing is to use a credit card or other payment method that is protected in case of fraud while shopping online,” said Detective Eric Hague of the Financial & Computer Crimes Division. “We also see people purchasing gifts with cryptocurrency. That’s never a good idea because if you are scammed, it is nearly impossible to get your money back.”

Police ask people who think they could be a victim of a scam or other form of fraud to report the fraud. People can file police reports or Reno residents can call the non-emergency line at 775.334.2121.

