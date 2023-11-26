Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.(Pexels)
By Shannon Kane and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities are warning iPhone users of one of the features from the newest iPhone update.

The feature called “NameDrop” is enabled by default with the new update. Anyone with this feature can place their phone next to your iPhone or your child’s iPhone and automatically receive their contact information.

Police said information passed to another phone could include a picture, phone number, email address and more.

To disable this feature, police said to go into your iPhone settings, click general, then airdrop and shut off “bringing devices together.”

According to WFIE, officials with Apple said the contacts won’t be shared unless you choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s.

NameDrop will also cancel if the two iOS devices are moved away from each other or the iPhone is locked before the transfer completes.

Some iPhone users who commented on the Watertown Police Department’s Facebook post said they recently updated their phone and would have never known about this feature, WFSB reported.

Copyright 2023 WFIE/WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
(MGN graphic)
10 arrested in connection with party shooting
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
Police find dead body in northwest Reno

Latest News

A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs...
CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic
Shop safely with tips from the Better Business Bureau
Reno police warn shoppers of potential scams on Cyber Monday
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
Mountain West Logo
Boise State-UNLV set for Mountain West title game after computer breaks 3-way tie for 1st