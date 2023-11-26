Local businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many businesses are participating in Small Business Saturday.
The Village at Rancharrah joined the festivities offering many deals and activities around the plaza including a meet and greet with Disney princesses Anna and Elsa for the kids.
Nyla Allen, CEO and Founder of Dolce Vita Wellness Spa says it’s important to see the community keeping it local.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.