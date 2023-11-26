CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic

A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs...
A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs officers in November.(CBP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- U.S. Customs officers recently stopped time in its tracks.

Customs and Border Protection seized a counterfeit of a rare watch that was shipped from India and heading to a home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Richard Mille 88 Smiley watch is highly sought after because only 50 of them exist around the world. They are estimated at valuing nearly $4 million each.

Customs officers confiscated the fake watch on Nov. 16 in Cincinnati.

Officers said they knew it was fake because of the watch’s packaging, its lack of fine details and the fact that the item arrived in the U.S. uninsured.

An agency spokesperson said watches and jewelry are the most commonly counterfeited items seized by Customs officers.

The day after the fake watch was seized, another shipment of fake watches was confiscated with a worth of nearly $900.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
(MGN graphic)
10 arrested in connection with party shooting
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno
Police find dead body in northwest Reno

Latest News

Shop safely with tips from the Better Business Bureau
Reno police warn shoppers of potential scams on Cyber Monday
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
Mountain West Logo
Boise State-UNLV set for Mountain West title game after computer breaks 3-way tie for 1st
Wolf Pack logo
Wyoming drops Wolf Pack 42-6