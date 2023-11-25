Police find dead body in northwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities found a dead person Friday afternoon in northwest Reno near McCarran Boulevard and Interstate 80.

Police got the call of an unresponsive person near the Popeye’s on McCarran Boulevard at about 1:05 p.m. Police attempted to revive the person but determined he was dead.

The body was remote and the Reno Fire Department had to help retrieve the body.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death but police said it did not look suspicious.

