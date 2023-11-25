Pet kangaroo captured safely after escape in Georgia

An escaped pet kangaroo was found safe after hopping around in north Georgia on Friday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:53 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A police sergeant in Georgia managed to nab an unusual escapee who was just hopping around Friday.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office shared an image of the sergeant with the “suspect” in question on social media: A 3-foot kangaroo named Stevie.

The sheriff’s office said the missing marsupial was visiting the Ellijay, Georgia, area with his owner, who is from out of the state.

The sheriff’s office even issued a “be on the lookout” post on social media for Stevie, adding it wasn’t a joke.

Stevie’s time on the run though was short-lived.

